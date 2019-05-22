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Bookhangang River Ride 2
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18 views • May 22, 2019
This is second part of Bookhangang River ride that is northern branch of Hangang River. I also covered part of Namhangang bicycle path that is southern branch of Hangang River Path as part of cross Korea bicycle tour path. Bookhangang is known for its beauty. Lots of beautiful mountains, and lakes are along its course. Yangsoori bicycle bridge, Historic Nungnae train station, Dasan Park, Yangpyeong Art Museum, Assin Gallery, are some of attractions.
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