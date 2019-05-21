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POWERFUL! Count Dankula Issues Emergency Warning To The Planet!
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180 views • May 21, 2019
Mark Meechan, a.k.a. Count Dankula, was imprisoned after he made a humorous viral video in which his pug dog lifted its paw as if it was doing a "Nazi salute". He is now running for MEP on behalf of UKIP. Count Dankula joins Alex to discuss the growing tyranny on the left that cheers as freedom of speech is being crushed.
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