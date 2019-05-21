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World Shocked By Bernie Sanders' Racist Salute
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142 views • May 21, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how Bernie Sanders was photographed eating fried chicken while taking a photo with the black man who owns the same fried chicken company, and partisans on the left and right both jumped at the chance to call the democratic Presidential candidate racist for his 'clear' dog whistle.
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