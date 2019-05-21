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Youtube’s Trending Tab Is Rigged In The Favor Of Corporate Media
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363 views • May 21, 2019
A new study has exposed Big Tech's bias this time revealing YouTube's trending tab in the US is rigged. Paul Joseph Watson explains how this type of censorship will actually be bad for all users.
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