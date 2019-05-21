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Your World View Tune-Up - Venezuela
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179 views • May 21, 2019
Ken Livingstone reveals the truth about the economic hardships on Venezuela that the U.S. has imposed on them. All we hear in the western Fake-Stream Media...is that President Maduro is a socialist and has run his country into the ground. However, if you truly care about the people of Venezuela, you'd NOT support the economic sanctions and let Venezuela recover. Plus, it's important to understand that Maduro was FAIRLY elected TWICE, and the sanctions are against international law.
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