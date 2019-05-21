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TRUTH TV - Illegal Immigration And Child Recycling
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310 views • May 21, 2019
Illegal Immigration. Donald Trump, unlike most swamp critters, doesn't just see it as a talking point. The President has struggled since taking office to stem the flow of illegals pouring into the country, but Democrats and the leftist media have fought him every step of the way. They would have us believe that the only crisis at the Southern Border is the one that Trump made.
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