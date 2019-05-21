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21May19 Agents of H.A.T.E. - Humans Against Technocratic Elite
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22 views • May 21, 2019
Facebook whistleblowers reveal the enemies list of Facebook (“hate agents”) and the arbitrary, inconsistent metrics used to permanently ban. Then a look at hate that the technocratic elite says is OK & encouraged. Then, Matt Bracken joins to look at the escalating violence in the UK as EU elections approach and the globalists get more desperate after losing in Australia.
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