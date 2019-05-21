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Car Renters Falsely Arrested for Car Theft; Socialist Pushes Speed Bumps To Stop Drive-By Shootings
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24 views • May 21, 2019
Ford is laying off 7,000 workers as Big Auto kills the cars and turns to “mobility” (transportation rental). Meanwhile, Hertz car renters in one Florida city are being reported, in error, as car thieves with drastic consequences, Uber & Lyft drivers are gaming the algorithm to get “surge pricing” and taxi medallion buyers are committing suicide after being scammed by bankers. Then, a Seattle socialist thinks drive-by shootings can be stopped by adding speed bumps.
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