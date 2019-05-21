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5G Cold War & IoT (Internet of Tyranny)
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275 views • May 21, 2019
The US & Chinese governments rightfully see the battle over 5G/Huawei as a fight for the intelligence high ground in the 21st century. But will it enslave and/or kill us regardless of who controls it?
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