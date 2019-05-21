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Farage Attacked: Stirred But Not Shakin’
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12 views • May 21, 2019
Matt Bracken joins to look at the escalating violence against populist politicians as the globalist establishment looks the other way. It’s a harbinger of what’s coming after the loss in Australia and the rise of the BREXIT Party before the EU elections.
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