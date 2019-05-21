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Trump announces tariff deal with Canada, Mexico
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9 views • May 21, 2019
President Donald Trump has announced a deal with Canada and Mexico that would scrap "major tariffs," ending a simmering trade dispute that began when the president imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum in the name of national security.
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