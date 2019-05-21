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Is a Vote for Labor a Vote for China's Communist Regime?
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100 views • May 21, 2019
Victoria signed on ... Darwin is testing it and last year the Federal Labor Party hinted that Australia could join the Belt and Road initiative under a future Labor government, with Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen saying Labor is keeping an "open mind" on dealing with Beijijng.
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