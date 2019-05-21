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The Demise of Law
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30 views • May 21, 2019
Does "Western" culture and law find root in the Bible or are they relatively new creations conceived during the enlightenment and reformation eras?
In order to understand the development of Canadian Law, we must first look at the history of British Law. In England, the Anglo-Saxons were united as a people under the leadership of Alfred the Great. “He appended to his laws a free translation of the Ten Commandments and an abridgement of the enactments of Exodus 21 to 23.”
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
In order to understand the development of Canadian Law, we must first look at the history of British Law. In England, the Anglo-Saxons were united as a people under the leadership of Alfred the Great. “He appended to his laws a free translation of the Ten Commandments and an abridgement of the enactments of Exodus 21 to 23.”
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
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