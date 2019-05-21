© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is France Under Attack?
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • May 21, 2019
Just before lunch time on January 7, 2015, two brothers forcibly entered the offices of a weekly newspaper. Brandishing rifles, the men sprayed bullets throughout the lobby killing a maintenance worker. They then forced a woman to show them to offices on the second floor and continued until a total of 12 lay dead. The Charlie Hebdo attack was, at the time, "France's worst terrorist attack in a generation." It does not hold that distinction today. Is France under attack?
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.