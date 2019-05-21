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The Polar Bear: Threatened or Thriving?
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29 views • May 21, 2019
On the front of the Canadian two-dollar coin is the image of Ursus maritimus, the polar bear. This great bear is the largest living land carnivore. While it can look adorable, it is one of the most dangerous animals on earth. If one were to specifically design a carnivorous predator for the high arctic, one could do no better. What enables this creature to survive in one of the harshest climates on earth?
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
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