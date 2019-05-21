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Abortion: Is It Right To Abort A Zygote?
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150 views • May 21, 2019
When does life begin, or when are you considered a person? These are the questions that have been posed on both sides of the abortion debate. At the root of the matter is a zygote, a single cell formed as fertilization occurs between the union of an egg and sperm cell. Is it right to abort a zygote?
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Tomorrow`s World Telecast: The Miracle of Life:
https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/telecasts/the-miracle-of-life
Email us at [email protected].
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Tomorrow`s World Telecast: The Miracle of Life:
https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/telecasts/the-miracle-of-life
Email us at [email protected].
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