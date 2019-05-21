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The Origins of Gender Identity
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44 views • May 21, 2019
In May 2017 the Canadian Human Rights Commission amended the Human Rights Act to incorporate 'gender identity and gender expression' under the list of terms which are protected from discrimination. What are the origins of gender identity and where did the concept of gender begin to stray from early dictionary definitions?
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http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Email us at [email protected].
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