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Does Science Support Evolutionary Theory?
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167 views • May 21, 2019
There is an assumption made in most schools, universities and even in the production of documentaries on nature, that all scientists are unanimous in their belief that life as we know it on earth, evolved over time from rudimentary non-life into viruses and cells then, over eons of time, into the lifeforms we know today. Is this assumption correct?
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Evolution and Creation: What Both Sides Miss (print version)
https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/order-publications?lit=ec
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Evolution and Creation: What Both Sides Miss (print version)
https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/order-publications?lit=ec
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