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Update:Police Arrest Public Defender For Refusing To Allow Police Intimidation Of Her Clients
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10 views • May 21, 2019
The San Francisco deputy public defender who was arrested at the Hall of Justice for allegedly obstructing police filed a misconduct complaint Thursday against the city officers who handcuffed her when she questioned why they were photographing one of her clients outside a courtroom.
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