© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker: Gillibrand thinks immigrants are better than you
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 21, 2019
2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks out on immigration and illegal immigrants. #Tucker #FoxNews
Keywords
newspoliticsimmigrationusfox newsfox news channeltuckertucker carlsontucker carlson tonightlatest politicsborderborder securityillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationopinionsanctuary citiestucker monologuetucker carlson monologuecarlsontcttucker's thoughtsgillibrandkirsten gillibrandsenator gillibrandsenator kirsten gillibrand
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.