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Scalise: China needs US economy more than US needs China
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4 views • May 21, 2019
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., on U.S. tensions with Iran, U.S. trade negotiations with China, USMCA and reports President Trump is urging him to run for governor of Louisiana.
Keywords
nuclear dealnewspoliticsbusinesschina tariffstrade wareconomychinaus china tradexi jinpingfox businessfox business networkiran sanctionsmaria bartiromomornings with mariasanctions on iranus iran tensionchina trade wariran nuclear dealchina trade tensionsiran tensionsrep steve scalisesteve scalisetrade laws
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