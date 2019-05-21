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THEY SPRAY US LIKE BUGS! - J. Marvin Herndon, PhD. and Désirée Röver [Minority of One Report]
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91 views • May 21, 2019
This is a great interview from Désirée Röver with J. Marvin Herndon, PhD about Geoengineering.
Marvin reveals so much important information, that I recommend you to listen to this interview and share it with people you know. Spread important information people! We have to know and Wake-Up!
The website of J. Marvin Herndon, PhD.:
http://www.nuclearplanet.com/
Minority of One Report on the Conscious Consumer Network:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiQX...
Marvin reveals so much important information, that I recommend you to listen to this interview and share it with people you know. Spread important information people! We have to know and Wake-Up!
The website of J. Marvin Herndon, PhD.:
http://www.nuclearplanet.com/
Minority of One Report on the Conscious Consumer Network:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiQX...
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