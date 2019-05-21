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Northern Elephant Seals in 4K UHD using the Sony A7iii
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11 views • May 21, 2019
Sony A7 iii video of Northern Elephant Seals on California beaches near Hearst Castle in San Simeon nursing their pups and mating.
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