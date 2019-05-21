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East Central Regional Rail Trail Exploration Series
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18 views • May 21, 2019
This is Vero Cycling Club Florida Top 10 Trails Exploration Series Ride, First Exploration Tour. East Central Regional Rail Trail run from Titusville, FL to Edgewater, FL. Maytown is close to a halfway point. There is a westward section that is not completed yet. We got lost there despite the sign. Trail was mostly beautiful and road condition was very good. We saw some alligators and tortoise. Unfortunately, this trail doesn't have water fountain, and have only scanty portable toilets.
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