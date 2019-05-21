© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Green New Scam: Globalists Using “Science” To Push For Open Borders
Follow
0
Share
Report
126 views • May 21, 2019
Mark Dice has released a powerful new video exposing the ridiculous open border policies being pushed by democratic presidential candidates in the name of stopping climate change. Alex breaks down this report to reveal how the left uses propaganda to fear monger people into voting for them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.