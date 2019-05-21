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Firearms self-defense - What you need to know in Canada
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252 views • May 21, 2019
Uploaded on May 13 2019
This interview with Rod Giltaca C.E.O. of the CCFR (Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights) is from Y0UTUB3 channel called Canadian Prepper explains that even tough you can (also in Canada) use a firearm to defend yourself, the bureaucracy within the judicial system will make your life as miserable as possible afterwards.
This interview with Rod Giltaca C.E.O. of the CCFR (Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights) is from Y0UTUB3 channel called Canadian Prepper explains that even tough you can (also in Canada) use a firearm to defend yourself, the bureaucracy within the judicial system will make your life as miserable as possible afterwards.
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