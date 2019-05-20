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BREAKING! 1/3 Of Illegal Immigrants Seeking Asylum Lied About Children Being Related - War Room Full Show
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45 views • May 20, 2019
Major news over the weekend for Texas as it turns out via DNA testing 1/3 of migrants applying for asylum with families lied about relation to children and Texas is one step away from ending tax-payer funded abortion. Kaitlin Bennet and Millie Weaver in studio as well to discuss social media.
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