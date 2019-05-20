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Government Intrusion HD
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5 views • May 20, 2019
The government has it's hands in our pockets in ways that you may not even imagined. And more than in our pockets, they invade every aspect of our lives. Something as simple as taking my dog somewhere with me has the potential to end with government’s boot on my throat.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwmUH5AGydQ&t=7s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxe5GcMH5yA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwmUH5AGydQ&t=7s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxe5GcMH5yA
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