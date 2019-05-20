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Massive Victory For Texas And Infowars On Stopping Tax-Payer Funded Abortion
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10 views • May 20, 2019
The fight to shed light on the tax funds used to prop up a pro-abortion operation rallies the voices of those that do not want children murdered with their taxes.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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