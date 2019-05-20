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Illegal Immigrant Caught Lying About Being A Father To Get In To America
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5 views • May 20, 2019
DNA tests have Identified about 30% of family claims of asylum at the border were false, while the MSM claims the tests are worthless.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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