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Medical Tyranny Hospital Tries To Force Spinal Tap Procedure On Newborn
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133 views • May 20, 2019
Infowars reporter Millie Weaver recounts when she brought her newborn daughter to the hospital over a slight fever and the hospital tired to force her daughter to under go a spinal tap procedure.
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