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Jordan Peterson talks Demonic Possession
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372 views • May 20, 2019
The reality of Demonic Possession with Jordan Peterson, NY Gov Andrew Cuomo, Ben Shapiro, Va delegates Kathy Tran and Todd Gilbert. #JordanPeterson #Possession #Demonic
NY's "Reproductive Health Act" https://legislation.nysenate.gov/pdf/bills/2019/S240 permits abortions up until birth in order to protect a patient's health which includes depression, anxiety, stress, personality disorders, etc..
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NY's "Reproductive Health Act" https://legislation.nysenate.gov/pdf/bills/2019/S240 permits abortions up until birth in order to protect a patient's health which includes depression, anxiety, stress, personality disorders, etc..
Thanks for watching please like share subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/1111videos
https://www.bitchute.com/1111videos
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