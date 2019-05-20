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Mob Of Muslims Throw Bricks At Men, Women, And Children
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119 views • May 20, 2019
Tommy Robinson has released new footage of his campaign being attacked by gangs of young muslim men who go on to throw rocks even at women and children. Alex breaks down this incredible example of radical Islam being accepted as normal in the west.
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