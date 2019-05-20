© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
20May19 Australian Voters: “Green? NO Deal”
Follow
0
Share
Report
19 views • May 20, 2019
Did Russians rig the Australian election that media & polls said couldn’t be lost because it was about “climate change”? Actually, the foreign interference was Al Gore and it looks like his efforts backfired. And Biden is now claiming he invented climate change. Then, Buttigieg gets a standing ovation on FOX Town Hall but is there ANY policy of his that FOX viewers would agree with?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.