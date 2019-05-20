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Buttigieg: From 8,000 Votes For Mayor, To Presidential Candidate
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7 views • May 20, 2019
In a small town of 102,000 Buttigieg only got just over 8,000 votes — to win! The neophyte Neo-Marxist thinks America was never that great, Jefferson’s name needs to be removed/condemned and FOX is hateful media “spreading fear and lies”. Has anyone looked at what he’s done as mayor? The crime and economy are alarming even by the low standards of other Democrat cities like NYC.
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