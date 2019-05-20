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IoT, 5G: Humans Watched & Poisoned Like Lab Rats
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1542 views • May 20, 2019
Former National Highway & Traffic Safety Adm (NHTSA) head says Tesla’s autopilot is defective and drivers are guinea pigs. But safety is not as important as Smart City control. Some worry 5G will disrupt our ability to predict weather by interfering with weather satellites but no one cares that it will interfere with our bodies and our health.
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