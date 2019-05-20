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Biden Corruption w China, Ukraine, Cocaine But Truck Drivers Face Jail Over Hemp
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30 views • May 20, 2019
Then VP Biden’s son & then Sec Def Kerry’s son get $2 BILLION from Chinese bank to start a biometric surveillance company, then Hunter Biden leaves behind a cocaine pipe in his rental car w all his VIP IDs, and NO prosecution. Meanwhile, 2 truck drivers are looking a years in jail for transporting LEGAL hemp.
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