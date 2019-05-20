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Special Report: The Cashless Society Slave System Is Here
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217 views • May 20, 2019
Modern society resembles the Biblical warning in which the government controls what you buy and what you say. Alex explains how this slave system became so attractive and what the future may hold should humanity continue to surrender their God given rights to privacy.
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