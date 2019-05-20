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Warning to Canadians - They're Coming for Your Guns! CCFR Interview
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18 views • May 20, 2019
Uploaded on May 20 2019
This interview with Rod Giltaca C.E.O. of the CCFR (Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights) is from Y0UTUB3 channel called Canadian Prepper witch promotes gun owner's rights, exposes and refutes many scary myths about gun owners.
This interview with Rod Giltaca C.E.O. of the CCFR (Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights) is from Y0UTUB3 channel called Canadian Prepper witch promotes gun owner's rights, exposes and refutes many scary myths about gun owners.
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