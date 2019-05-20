© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Muslim youths riot & attack Tommy Robinson MEP election campaign meeting. The Police DO NOTHING
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • May 20, 2019
The Greater Manchester Police actually, deliberately led a 300 strong group of masked, armed, violent Muslim youths directly to the place where Tommy was speaking about Brexit, Freedom, Democracy.
This violent gang of Muslims came from all over the country to flash mob and attack this peaceful, legal election rally.
Friends we are fighting Muslim extremists and the treachery of Theresa Treasonous May and her Gestapo police. Please share with everyone.
This violent gang of Muslims came from all over the country to flash mob and attack this peaceful, legal election rally.
Friends we are fighting Muslim extremists and the treachery of Theresa Treasonous May and her Gestapo police. Please share with everyone.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.