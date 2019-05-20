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Despite the Horror, Heroes Rose up in Synagogue Shooting
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1 view • May 20, 2019
"The strength of Americans is what should be celebrated after this horrific loss... The woman killed, Lori Gilbert Kaye, also died as a hero, shielding the rabbi from bullets. The rabbi was evacuating children. These are amazing people, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this violent act." —Grant Stinchfield
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