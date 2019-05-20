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Through Trump's Election, NRA Has Tipped the Courts Toward the 2A
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2 views • May 20, 2019
"The NRA gets credit for putting Trump in office. And the biggest thing that Trump has done in office is change [the] judicial mix, not just on the Supreme Court, but in the lower courts, too." —Chuck Michel
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