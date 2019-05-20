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US needs higher standard for deploying troops: Buttigieg
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1 view • May 20, 2019
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg calls for a higher bar for deploying U.S. troops abroad during a Fox News town hall in Claremont, New Hampshire.
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current eventsnewspoliticsfox newsfox news channelmayor pete2020 democrats2020 election2020 elections2020 presidential electionpresidential electionus militarychris wallaceelectionspete buttigiegpresidential candidatedemocratic candidates 20202020 elections candidates2020 elections usadeploying troopspete buttigieg fox newspete buttigieg fox news town hallpete buttigieg town hallpresidential primariesus election 2020
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