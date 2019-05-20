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Buttigieg calls Trump's presidency a 'hostile takeover'
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34 views • May 20, 2019
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg discusses the idea of generational change with moderator Chris Wallace at Fox News' town hall in Claremont, New Hampshire.
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trumpnewspoliticspresident trumpfox newsfox news channelmayor petedonald trump2020 democratschris wallaceelectionspete buttigieg2020 presidential candidatesrepublican partypete buttigieg fox newspete buttigieg town hallpresidential primariesamericas election headquartersamericas election hqgenerational changeregan erasouth bendsouth bend indianasouth bend mayor
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