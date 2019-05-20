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Corruption ... The Essential Ingredient Of Control 🤬
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7 views • May 20, 2019
Streamed live 20th May 2019
- The continued persecution of David Noakes & Lyn Thyer
- A corrupt Judicial system which protects the Corporatocracy
- Corruption at Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council
- Holding Councillors & Council Officers to account
- Download & READ your Council Constitution
- 5G needs LAMP POSTS ... Council owned Real Estate
- WE can Bring about REAL Change ... Get INVOLVED!!
- The continued persecution of David Noakes & Lyn Thyer
- A corrupt Judicial system which protects the Corporatocracy
- Corruption at Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council
- Holding Councillors & Council Officers to account
- Download & READ your Council Constitution
- 5G needs LAMP POSTS ... Council owned Real Estate
- WE can Bring about REAL Change ... Get INVOLVED!!
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