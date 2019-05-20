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When is the Sabbath
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18 views • May 20, 2019
How do we really know that saturday is the seventh day of the week? Could it really be any other day? If we trust Scripture then we have to conclude that Y'SHUA accepted the same day that the pharisees thought of as the seventh day.
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