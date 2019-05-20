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ВОДА ПОМНИТ ВСЕ
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13 views • May 20, 2019
ИССЛЕДОВАТЕЛИ ШТУТГАРДСКОГО АЭРОКОСМИЧЕСКОГО ИНСТИТУТА ОПРОВЕРГЛИ СЛУХИ О ТОМ, ЧТО МЕТОДЫ ГОМЕОПАТИИ НЕ ИМЕЮТ НИКАКИХ ОБОСНОВАНИЙ💧
Те кто верят в научно-доказательную медицину просто не могут не принять к сведению данные ученных.
Те кто верят в научно-доказательную медицину просто не могут не принять к сведению данные ученных.
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