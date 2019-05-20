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Tilikum Choir's Spring 2019 Concert: "Bound for Jubilee" by Joyce Eilers
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7 views • May 20, 2019
Director: Russ Christianson
Men's chorus with:
- OSU Meistersingers
- Men of Tilikum Choir
- Men from West Linn High School's Concert Choir
- Men from Clackamas High School
- Men from Franklin High School
- Men from Sam Putnum High School
- Men from Sam Barlow High School
Tilikum Choir, Milwaukie, Oregon
Spring Concert, May 19, 2019
https://facebook.com/TilikumChoir
Men's chorus with:
- OSU Meistersingers
- Men of Tilikum Choir
- Men from West Linn High School's Concert Choir
- Men from Clackamas High School
- Men from Franklin High School
- Men from Sam Putnum High School
- Men from Sam Barlow High School
Tilikum Choir, Milwaukie, Oregon
Spring Concert, May 19, 2019
https://facebook.com/TilikumChoir
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