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Tilikum Choir's Spring 2019 Concert: "Sing Me to Heaven" by Daniel Gawthrop
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16 views • May 20, 2019
Tilikum Choir, Milwaukie, Oregon
Spring Concert, May 19, 2019
https://facebook.com/TilikumChoir
Director: John Baker
Accompanist: Bill Berry
Spring Concert, May 19, 2019
https://facebook.com/TilikumChoir
Director: John Baker
Accompanist: Bill Berry
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