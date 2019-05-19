© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE FED UP PROFESSOR #48
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • May 19, 2019
So you've sent Johnny or Jane - and bags of your hard-earned dough - off to college to learn science, math or other subjects that have some tangible, real-world application and value only to find that their degree in________________(fill in the blank) qualifies them to live in your __________________ (The choices are basement, attic, tool shed or garage.)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.